RSC reaches fundraising target for costume workshop

Image copyright RSC Image caption The RSC has released artists impressions of the completed costume workshop

Work is starting on a new costume workshop for The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) after it reached its £3m public fundraising target.

Around 30,000 people donated to upgrade the Stratford-upon-Avon site which should open next summer.

The upgrade will "secure the future of costume-making in the town," says the RSC.

Around 30 costume-makers have been temporarily relocated whilst construction is underway.

Image copyright RSC Image caption The new-look workshop will play host to public tours, says the RSC

Specialists in millinery, armoury and jewellery-making have been based at the workshop on Waterside, opposite the main theatre, for more than 60 years.

The public contributions, combined with donations from other public funders, complete the £8.7m required for the project.

Image copyright RSC Image caption The department houses creates armour, footwear and jewellery for RSC actors

The updated facility will be opened up for tours to allow visitors to learn more about the craft, said RSC Executive Director Catherine Mallyon.

"There will also be new training and apprenticeship opportunities to enable costume-making skills to be passed on to future generations and to secure the future of costume-making in the town," she added.

Image copyright RSC Image caption Costume-makers have been based at the Grade II-listed site, on Waterside, for more than sixty years

