Image copyright Other Image caption Louise Porton was overheard laughing at a funeral parlour after her first daughter died

A mother has been found guilty of murdering her two young children 18 days apart.

Louise Porton killed Lexi Draper, three, and 17-month-old Scarlett Vaughan in Rugby in 2018. The 23-year-old had researched how long it took for body parts to go cold.

The part-time model denied responsibility for their deaths but was convicted at Birmingham Crown Court.

Prosecutors said her daughters "got in the way" of Porton's sex life.

Jurors were told Lexi had been dead for some time on 15 January before her mother called for help. When the call handler asked if the girl was breathing, Porton replied "no".

Fewer than three weeks later on 1 February, her second daughter, Scarlett, was found "completely lifeless".

Image copyright Other Image caption Doctors could not find any natural reason why either Lexi Draper or Scarlett Vaughan died, prosecutors said

Porton, from Beechwood Court, Rugby, had called 111 because her daughter's condition "did not seem urgent". The toddler had died by the time paramedics arrived nine minutes later.

Both Lexi and Scarlett's deaths were consistent with deliberate airway obstruction. Doctors "could not find any natural reason why either, let alone both, should have died", prosecutors said.

During her trial, jurors heard how Porton did not seem distressed by her daughters' deaths.

She admitted sending nude photographs to a photographer and offering sex acts in return for money while Lexi was in hospital in early January.

The girl had been admitted on 4 January with breathing problems - her symptoms were consistent with deliberate airway obstruction, however doctors at the time were not suspicious and put her condition down to a chest infection.

