Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Thomas Radbourne died after his motorbike collided with a black car, which failed to stop at the scene

Tributes have been paid to a "gentle" and "selfless" man who died in a suspected hit-and-run crash.

Thomas Radbourne, 26, was killed on Monday when his motorbike collided with a small black car in Bishops Tachbrook, Warwickshire.

He died at the scene of the crash, which happened on Banbury Road at around 21:50 BST.

Police are now appealing to find the occupants of the car, which failed to stop.

In a statement, the family of Mr Radbourne, from Tamworth, said: "Our dearest Thomas - the most gentle, thoughtful, kindest, generous, selfless son, brother and friend.

"We have absolutely no idea how we will be able to live without you, we love and miss you terribly."

Latest news from the West Midlands

Warwickshire Police appealed for witnesses and anyone driving in the area at the time who may have dashcam footage.

"This was a tragic incident which has led to the death of a young man who had his whole life ahead of him," said Det Insp Collette O'Keefe.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.