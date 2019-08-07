Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Residents said the flies appeared in June and are larger than those that plagued Brinklow in 2016

Swarms of flies are infesting a village for the second time in three years.

Residents of Brinklow, in Rugby, Warwickshire, have complained of an influx of the insects which they say are plaguing homes and businesses.

An infestation in 2016 prompted an environmental health investigation, however its cause remains uncertain.

Rugby Borough Council said it had received a number of complaints and is working to identify the source of the latest incursion.

Diane Lindsay, who lives in the village, said the flies, which appeared in June, are a "terrible nuisance" and come and go in "swarms".

"Last time it was the whole of the summer into the autumn so we want it stopped as soon as possible," she said.

Daniel Lengden, who runs the Bulls Head pub, said he is spending £50 a week on insecticides after the flies caused negative reviews online.

"People think it's dirty because there's flies in here, they don't understand it is a big problem in the area," he said.

And Paul Regan, who helps in Brinklow's Post Office, added it was a "constant battle trying to keep everything protected in the shop".

Rugby Borough Council said investigating officers had written to farms and businesses in the area to encourage owners to check for breeding sites.

"We currently have 37 complaints from Brinklow, with one from Binley Woods and one from Brandon.

"We have also encouraged farms and businesses to review pest control procedures," the council added.

