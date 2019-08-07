Image copyright Nuneaton & Bedworth Virtual Neighbourhood Watch

Part of a former Co-op building has collapsed.

The building on Abbey Street in Nuneaton was bought by the borough council earlier this year and was in the process of being demolished.

Some debris from the building fell on to the scaffolding, causing it to collapse against the building, within the safety exclusion zone, the authority said.

Nobody was injured when the brickwork came down at about 10:55 BST.

Image copyright Nuneaton & Bedworth Virtual Neighbourhood Watch

Eyewitness Paul Hancock, who was in a nearby coffee shop at the time, said part of the roof at the rear of the building was being removed by workers when a section at the front collapsed on to the scaffolding at the front.

He said he watched as the front of the building came "tumbling down".

The company that was demolishing the building said it appeared there was a failure in the roof, which caused brickwork to fall on to scaffolding.

Cawarden managing director William Crooks said the firm would be investigating the cause, but explained the roof was "not in that good condition".

The company was five weeks into a 10-week demolition of the building and had been hoping to pull down more of it on Wednesday, but had stopped to make it safe, Mr Crooks said.

He added there had been safety barriers around the site at the time, to prevent anyone getting too close.

Residents in Nuneaton told the BBC children's rides had been set up close to the former Co-op store for an event a day earlier.

They had been cleared away by Wednesday morning and Cawarden said safety barriers surrounded the building before work started on Wednesday.

An area has been cordoned off and Warwickshire Police has asked people to avoid Abbey Street.

Image copyright @cfrjeanjeannie

