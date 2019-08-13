Image copyright Warwick District Council Image caption A decision to close the current outdoor pool was made in January, but put on hold in May

Designs for an indoor pool to replace a lido have been revealed to the "disappointment" of campaigners.

Warwick District Council has published artist's impressions for the new Abbey Fields pool in Kenilworth which it says will "cater for all the community".

They show a 15m indoor pool at the existing leisure centre, as well as an adjoining sun terrace and cafe.

The decision to close the outdoor pool was made in January, but put on hold following local elections in May.

Campaigners previously said there had been an outdoor pool at Abbey Fields for 123 years.

Speaking on Tuesday, a spokesman for Kenilworth Lido Campaign Group said members were "surprised and deeply disappointed to discover that the proposal does not include any provision whatsoever for outdoor swimming on the current site".

He said members were also "most concerned" they not given "the opportunity to fully engage with the council about its revised proposal... despite the promises made following the recent election".

Image copyright Warwick District Council Image caption The local authority released artist's impressions of its plans for a new 15m pool next to the existing 25m one

May's elections saw the Greens take all three seats from the Conservatives in the Kenilworth Park Hill ward including that of council leader Andrew Mobbs.

Reasons for not directly replacing the outdoor pool include the cost of heating it and the extra carbon emissions.

Image copyright Warwick District Council Image caption The council said the new indoor pool would open up to the outdoors in the summer

In its latest report, the council says the new indoor pool would instead "open up to the outdoors in the summer through a wall of bi-fold doors".

The report also recommends moving ahead with plans for a new Castle Farm leisure centre.

Proposals are expected to go before the council's executive later this month with a further public consultation scheduled for October.

Image copyright Warwick District Council Image caption Plans for the leisure centre also include a sun terrace and café

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.