Warwickshire Police said it was called to a premises on Lilbourne Road, Clifton-upon-Dunsmore

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of an 87-year-old woman.

Warwickshire Police said officers were called to a premises on Lilbourne Road, Clifton-upon-Dunsmore, at around 04:40 BST on 8 August.

The force said the woman's death is currently being treated as suspicious.

It added the arrested man, 84, has since been released under investigation and is currently sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Det Insp Teresa McKenna said said it is being treated as an isolated incident.

"An investigation is ongoing and the victim's family is currently being supported by specialist officers," she said.

"Our thoughts are with the woman's family at this difficult time."

