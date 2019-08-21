Image copyright Family handout Image caption Malcolm Turner was pronounced dead at the scene on Tuesday

A man who died in a fire in a flat in Coventry is believed to be the victim of an arson attack, say police.

Malcolm Turner was found inside the property in Jenner Street, Foleshill, at about 16:30 BST on Tuesday.

It is thought the fire started when a mobility scooter caught fire outside the apartment block.

A second fire about 20 minutes later near flats in Foleshill Road is also being treated as arson, West Midlands Police said.

Everyone was evacuated from the address and no-one was injured.

Appealing to anyone with information to contact the force, Det Ch Insp Jim Munro, said: "We are treating the two fires as potentially linked and that both were set intentionally.

"Clearly lighting fires in residential areas is hugely reckless as the flames can be blown towards homes, putting property and lives at risk."

Mr Turner was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination is due to take place on Thursday to determine his precise cause of death.

Mr Munro said a specially trained family liaison officer was also helping his family.

