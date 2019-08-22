Image caption Mujdat Altuntas appeared at Warwick Crown Court

A man has pleaded guilty to raping a 14-year-old girl in an alleyway.

The attack happened off Overslade Lane, in Rugby, at about 19:45 BST on 17 July, a court heard.

Mujdat Altuntas, 28, of Edmund Road, Coventry, pleaded guilty to rape of a child and sexual assault of a child over 13.

He was was remanded into custody at Warwick Crown Court and is due to appear there for sentencing on 23 September.

