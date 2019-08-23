Image copyright Family handout Image caption Emmanuel Lukenga was stabbed to death in June

A fourth person has been charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed.

Emmanuel Lukenga, 21, was stabbed in the leg on 12 June and died at the scene on Franklin Grove, Coventry just after 14:30 BST.

Bradley Richardson, 23, of Prior Deram Walk, Coventry, has been charged with murder and arson.

He is the fourth man to be charged with Mr Lukenga's murder and is expected to appear at Birmingham Crown Court later on Friday.

The other three men, 19-year-old Matthew Brankin and two 18-year-olds - Enroy Ruddock and Kyle Kinchen - were all remanded in custody ahead of their trial.

They also face charges of arson.

