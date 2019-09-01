Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Fidel Glasgow, the grandson of Specials singer Neville Staple died after being stabbed near a Coventry club

A memorial walk has been held a year after the stabbing of a 21-year-old, in a fresh appeal to find his killer.

Fidel Glasgow, the grandson of The Specials singer Neville Staple, died in hospital after being found injured at the rear of Club M in Croft Road, Coventry, on 1 September 2018.

No-one has been charged with his murder.

His family said they still have "no answers" and called for people to come forward with information.

Image caption Christine Staple said the family were celebrating Mr Glasgow's life during the walk

Mr Staple attended the event, along with his daughter Melanie and wife Christine 'Sugary' Staple.

Mrs Staple said it was a "walk of peace".

"It is the city coming together in unity to say we just don't want any more of this, no more of the violent crimes," she said.

"It is really tough. There's still no answers a year on.

"Here today, we are celebrating Fidel's life but we're also saying please come forward, tell us what has happened - we need closure."

Image caption The walk went from Club M, where Mr Glasgow died, to Coventry Cathedral

During Fidel's Walk for Peace and Disclosure, his friends and family made their way from Club M to the city's cathedral, where a special gathering was held.

In February, Atikou Diallo, 24, of no fixed address, was jailed after he admitted violent disorder and robbery during the violence which led up to Mr Glasgow's death.

Det Sgt Ian Comfort, from West Midlands Police, said it was renewing its appeal for information.

"We are as determined today as we were on the day Fidel died to catch his killer," he said.

"We will leave no stone unturned in our quest for justice for Fidel's family."

