Blocks of flats built more 50 years ago are to see a £12m regeneration to help tackle anti-social behaviour.

The cash would "transform" Kerry House, Milestone House and Trafalgar House in Spon End, Coventry, over four years, social housing provider Citizen said.

Concerns raised by residents included the "level of security" at the 1960s homes and fly-tipping, Citizen boss Kevin Rodgers said.

Lighting will be improved across the estate and security tightened.

The three blocks in Windsor Street would get new roofs while security to the entrances would be boosted, the firm said.

The 158 flats involved would also get new doors and windows, while external wall insulation would make homes "much warmer" and more energy efficient.

"There are problems and that's why we have taken the decision that we want to invest in that and improve the lives of our residents and the communities they live in," Mr Rodgers said.

Citizen, which owns and manages 30,000 homes in the region, was recently formed out of several housing associations.

