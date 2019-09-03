Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police recovered 497 still and moving images from Jonathan McNeill's phone and computer devices

A police officer who downloaded hundreds of indecent images and videos of children has been jailed.

Jonathan McNeill, who worked for West Midlands Police, was arrested in June last year.

The 55-year-old, of Lavender Avenue, Coventry, admitted three charges of making indecent images of children by downloading them from the internet and storing them.

He was jailed for 15 months during a hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

McNeill, who took early retirement from the force in December, was also put on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

Police recovered 497 still and moving images from McNeill's phone and computer devices.

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner is now looking at the case ahead of applying to the Home Office to potentially withhold his pension.

