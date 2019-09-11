Image caption The gable end collapsed at about 02:00 BST

A house collapsed overnight, leaving rooms exposed and debris and possession strewn across a street.

The gable end of the property in Claremont Road, Rugby, when the gable end fell down at about 02:00 BST.

The family who lives there were away at the time and have been placed in a hotel while a new rental property is found for them.

Lisa Anslow, who lives nearby, described the scene as "devastating".

She said: "It wasn't too obvious from the front exterior of the property, obviously there were police and the area was cordoned off so I knew something had happened and I'd noticed pictures on Facebook.

"You can now see into the actual property from the inside which is quite devastating for the family that live there."

Image caption The family has been moved to temporary accommodation

Martin Pitcher, from Life Investments Estate Agency which manages the property, said the family are unable to get into their home and steps are being taken to help them.

"They are not able to access the site, so we are making sure they have all the basic amenities they need to try and take away some of the pain," he said.

A fundraising page has also been set up to help the family.

Rugby Borough Council said an investigation has been launched into the cause of the collapse, with a structural engineer set to assess the property.

Warwickshire Police confirmed it was also called to the scene.

