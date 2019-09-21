Image copyright Scott Crowther Image caption One shopkeeper says businesses are competing to have the best window display

Shop fronts across an area of Coventry are going gold in memory of a seven-year-old who died from cancer.

Businesses in Earlsdon have decorated windows in the colour and are also selling gold pins to raise money for a fund set up in Ben Crowther's name.

Ben was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma in June 2018 and lost his fight against the illness a year later.

His father Scott Crowther said it was overwhelming to see Earlsdon turning gold.

Rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare type of tumour that develops in the supporting soft tissues of the body and affects fewer than 60 children in the UK each year.

Mr Crowther and his wife Sarah set up the fund in Ben's name in conjunction with the Children's Cancer and Leukaemia Group to raise money for research into the disease.

Among those decorating their windows is Lynn Crossley, owner of Cards, Balloons 'n' Things. She said businesses were competing to have the best display and praised the community spirit of Earlsdon.

"I just think it's such a worthwhile cause," she said.

Family friend Hannah Talbot kicked off the campaign when she put out an appeal on social media for businesses to "turn gold" in September. Twenty-one premises signed up to help raise money for Ben's fund.

Ms Talbot, a fitness instructor, decorated her own premises and draped gold ribbons across the Earlsdon clock at the bottom of the high street.

Mr Crowther said: "There are people and businesses that we don't even know from across the city that are going gold too. Ben created some waves."

He added: "Ben was a beautiful, outgoing, happy boy with a smile that melted hearts.

"Despite all the horrible [medical] treatment, Ben always wanted to help others, to pass the smile and cheer people up. That's his legacy, to pass the smile."

The Mayor of Coventry is set to judge which business has the best window display on Tuesday, with a trophy awarded to the winner.

