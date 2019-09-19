Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jaydon James was stabbed in a street in Coventry in November last year

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Coventry.

Jaydon James, known as JJ, was with friends in Deedmore Road, Wood End, last November when he was stabbed. He died later in hospital.

A 17-year-old boy appeared before Dudley Magistrates' Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

The teenager is also charged with two counts of wounding.

