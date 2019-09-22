Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jaydon James was stabbed in Coventry in November 2018

Two more people have been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Coventry.

Jaydon James, known as JJ, was attacked in Deedmore Road, Wood End, last November and died shortly afterwards in hospital.

Abdi Hussein, 20, of Folesehill Road, Coventry, and a 17-year-old boy - arrested in Leicestershire on Saturday - have been charged with murder.

The pair will appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Last week another 17-year-old boy was charged with Jaydon's murder and two counts of wounding. He has already appeared in court.

The teenagers cannot be named for legal reasons due to their age. All three defendants are in custody, West Midlands Police said.

Det Insp Stuart Mobberley from the force's homicide unit, said: "Although we have now charged three people with Jaydon's murder, our investigation continues and we still welcome information about the circumstances of his death.

"I would urge anyone with information to get in touch with my team."

