A woman has been left in a critical condition with "life-changing" injuries after a hit and run in Coventry.

The 20-year-old was riding a blue motorcycle when it was hit from behind by a black BMW in Tile Hill Lane, at about 20:30 BST on Saturday.

West Midlands Police said the driver of the BMW, travelling on false number plates, failed to stop and the car was abandoned on nearby Westcotes.

It was later recovered but no arrests have been made.

The road was cordoned off for some time to allow for investigations and the BMW will be forensically tested, police said.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We need to hear from anyone who saw the BMW in the Coventry area before the collision.

"It is a distinctive BMW M140i Shadow Edition, which was on false plates at the time."

