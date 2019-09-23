Two more people have appeared in court charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy in Coventry.

Jaydon James, known as JJ, was stabbed in Deedmore Road, Wood End, last November and died in hospital.

Abdi Hussein, 20, of Rock Close, Bell Green in Coventry, and a 17-year-old boy - arrested in Leicestershire on Saturday - are charged with murder and wounding.

The pair are due to appear at Coventry Crown Court on Tuesday.

Another 17-year-old boy has already appeared in court charged with Jaydon's murder and two counts of wounding.

