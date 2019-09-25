Image copyright Google Image caption The officer was trying to stop a car in the Radford area of Coventry

A police officer has been injured in a hit-and-run while attempting to stop a car in Coventry.

The unnamed neighbourhood officer was struck by a vehicle in Holbrook Lane, Radford, just after 14:45 BST.

He was taken to hospital with head and leg injuries, West Midlands Police said.

"It is completely unacceptable for a police officer to be injured in the line of duty," Ch Supt Mike O'Hara said.

The vehicle involved in the crash "made off from the scene" and was found a short distance away, said police.

"Inquiries are well under way to trace the driver and I would urge them to do the right thing and come forward," Ch Supt O'Hara added.

