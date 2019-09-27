Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police said they want to speak to Tekle Lennox about the hit-and-run

Detectives investigating a hit-and-run which left one of their colleagues seriously injured have identified a suspect.

PC Christopher Burnham, 48, a married father of a 10-year-old boy, was struck by a Mini he was trying to stop in Coventry on Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital with a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain and a shattered knee.

The force said it wanted to speak to Tekle Lennox, 37, about the incident.

"We would really want the support of the public in helping us bring Tekle Lennox into custody," Supt Mark Payne said.

The force said it had been "hunting" Mr Lennox since Wednesday.

Detectives believe he is still in Coventry and have raided a number of addresses linked to him.

"There will be people who know where he is," Supt Payne said.

"If they know where he is and are offering him refuge, they are breaking the law and will also be arrested."

PC Burnham, who has been with the West Midlands force for 25 years, is in an induced coma in hospital.

He has "a number of commendations", police said.

Police said the driver involved in the crash "made off from the scene", and a car found a short distance away would be forensically examined.

PC Burnham is the second West Midlands Police officer to be injured by a car since August, when traffic officer Gareth Phillips was hit by a vehicle in Birmingham.

Supt Payne said the two incidents were "incredibly worrying".

"They [police officers] do place their lives on the line every day when they go out to keep the public safe," he said.

