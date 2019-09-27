Image copyright West Midlands Poilice Image caption PC Christopher Burnham has a wife and a 10-year-old son

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder a police officer in a hit-and-run crash.

PC Christopher Burnham, 48, was struck by a Mini he was trying to stop in Holbrook Lane, Coventry, just after 14:45 BST on Wednesday.

He was taken to hospital with a fractured skull, bleed on the brain and a shattered knee.

West Midlands Police said a 37-year-old man was arrested on Friday evening and is being held for questioning.

Detectives said the driver involved in the crash left the scene and the Mini was found abandoned a short distance away.

PC Burnham, who is married and has a 10-year-old son, has been with the West Midlands force for 25 years and has a number of commendations.

Colleagues said he is likely to have to remain in hospital for some time.

