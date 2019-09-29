Image copyright West Midlands Poilice Image caption PC Christopher Burnham has a wife and a 10-year-old son

A 37-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was hit by a car and seriously injured.

PC Christopher Burnham, 48, was struck by a Mini in Holbrook Lane, Coventry, just after 14:45 BST on Wednesday.

Police have charged Tekle Lennox, of no fixed address, who is due to appear before Coventry magistrates on Monday.

He has also been charged with driving while disqualified and without insurance.

PC Burnham suffered a fractured skull, a bleed on the brain and a shattered knee and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

He has been with West Midlands Police for 25 years and has a number of commendations, the force said.

He is being supported by his wife and 10-year-old son.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.