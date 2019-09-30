Image copyright Steven Falk Image caption The species of paper wasp is usually found in Southern Europe

The first sighting of a species of wasp that is usually found in Southern Europe is believed to have been made on mainland Britain.

Sabina George, 79, spotted the Polistes Nimpha paper wasp at Compton Verney Art Gallery, in Warwickshire, and said she knew it was "something different".

Steven Falk, an expert in pollinators, confirmed it was the insect, which is also found in west Asia.

He said it may have been brought over accidentally on a plant or in a lorry.

Mrs George visited the gallery on 21 September to view an exhibition when she spotted the wasp among the shrubbery.

"I knew it was a wasp, but I knew from the face something was different," said Mrs George, a keen amateur photographer from Kenilworth.

Image copyright Compton Verney Image caption Sabina George, pictured with Steve Falk, said finding the wasp was "very exciting"

Mrs George contacted entomologist Steve Falk, also from Kenilworth, and the pair returned to the gallery where they found more of the wasps and he confirmed the type.

Mr Falk, who has authored books on bees and wasps, said it is believed to be the first time Polistes Nimpha has been seen in mainland Britain.

He recorded the first discovery of the species in Jersey in 2015.

Polistes Nimpha paper wasps

The wasp species is fairly common in Europe and is also found in west Asia

It is a general carnivore of other insects, like caterpillars and flies

It uses a range of open habitats, and you can the wasps in gardens, on farmland or out in the countryside

Paper wasps make their homes from wood pulp, like other species of wasp, but their nests are usually a lot smaller, about the size of a cricket ball

A type of paper wasp was found in London in recent years, but this particular species has not previously been recorded in Britain

Mr Falk said the insect is slimmer and has longer legs than common wasps found in the UK, but still has the same black and yellow banding.

He added there is no evidence it will it hold any danger to native species.

"Europe is getting warmer and warmer so lots of insects are moving north," he said

"This seems to be one of these insects that are moving north because they are finding it in more European countries."

Adam McVeigh, an education officer for Warwickshire's Stratford Butterfly Farm, said it was a "really interesting discovery".

"It is fascinating to know it has made a home at Compton Verney and it will be interesting to see if it survives the winter," he added.

