Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Fidel Glasgow, the grandson of The Specials singer Neville Staple, died after being stabbed in September last year

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 21-year-old man who was fatally stabbed near a nightclub.

Fidel Glasgow, 21, was wounded at the rear of Club M on Croft Road, Coventry, on 1 September 2018.

West Midlands Police said three men, aged between 19 and 21, were held after Tuesday morning raids in the city and Nuneaton.

They have been arrested on suspicion of murder and violent disorder.

No-one has been charged with murdering Mr Glasgow - the grandson of The Specials singer Neville Staple - but in February, a 24-year-old man was jailed for violent disorder and robbery over the fracas in which he died.

Det Insp Michelle Allen said the arrests followed "extensive" CCTV inquiries and "a large number of witness statements".

She added: "Fidel's family have been fully updated with these latest developments and continue to be supported by specialist family liaison officers."

