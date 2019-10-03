Image caption The BMW was left embedded in the front of Rio's Piri Piri in Coventry's Foleshill Road

A car collided with a van before crashing into the front of a chicken takeaway.

The BMW was left embedded in the front of Rio's Piri Piri on the junction of Foleshill Road and Station Street West in Coventry just after 06:00 BST.

West Midlands Police said the car crashed into the back of a van before hitting the shop.

Detectives are trying to trace the driver of the car, who was not at the scene when emergency services arrived.

Image caption Police are hoping to trace the driver of the crashed car

The driver of the van, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital after the crash with minor injuries, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

