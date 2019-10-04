Image copyright Google Image caption The 37-year-old man was found dead at about 21:15 BST on Thursday

A man with stab wounds has been found dead in a back garden.

The 37-year-old was discovered by police at property on Armfield Street in Coventry at about 21:15 BST on Thursday.

Shortly after, the West Midlands force arrested a 41-year-old man in the area on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Police say the street has been cordoned off while its murder investigation continues.

"A man has sadly lost his life and we're working to establish exactly what happened last night," Det Insp Jim Colclough said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and with injuries to his chest.

Police are carrying out house-to-house inquiries.

