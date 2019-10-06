Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption The family of Robert Burgess said he would "be sadly missed and forever in our hearts"

A man found dead with stab wounds in a back garden has been named by police as four further arrests were made in connection with his death.

Robert Burgess, 37, was found after police were called to a property in Coventry on Thursday.

West Midlands Police said two boys, both aged 17, are being held on suspicion of murder.

A 19-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman are being questioned on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Officers were called to Armfield Street, Bell Green, at about 21:15 BST, where Mr Burgess was found with stab injuries to his chest.

A 41-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail, the force said.

A tribute released by the family of Mr Burgess said: "For 37 years you brought joy and happiness into our lives before you were taken too soon.

"You were a loving grandson, son, partner, father, brother and uncle who is going to be sadly missed and forever in our hearts."

