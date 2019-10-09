Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption Dean Petley admitted 11 sexual offences involving children

A man has admitted paying two women a total of £3,000 to sexually abuse children online.

Dean Petley, 30, from Leamington Spa, watched victims being subjected to "abhorrent crimes," the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

He admitted conspiracy to sexually assault two children under 13, the distribution of indecent images of a child and making indecent photographs.

Petley admitted 11 offences and will be sentenced on 8 November.

The defendant, an automotive engineer, met the women on an adult services website, Isleworth Crown Court was told.

The NCA said he paid one unnamed woman £2,285 to watch her allegedly sexually abusing a young girl over three years.

He also paid 30-year-old Jodie Little up to £750 to see her sexually abuse two young children between January 2017 to February 2018, the agency said.

Little, originally from Huddersfield, was jailed in August for more than 12 years.

'Ever worsening' offending

The NCA said online chat extracted from Little's devices showed Petley had asked her to perform sex acts in front of young children.

Ten electronic files were found with one showing her sexually abusing a very young girl and talking graphically about the child being raped, it said.

The NCA said the other unnamed woman has been charged with distributing indecent live streamed videos and causing or inciting a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity and perverting the course of justice. She is yet to enter a plea.

Jason Booth, the NCA operations manager, said: "These are utterly abhorrent crimes and are examples of what the NCA is increasingly seeing with ever worsening cyber-enabled child sexual offending."

Petley admitted conspiracy to sexually assault a boy under 13, two counts of intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of offences against a boy and girl under 13, and two counts of making indecent photographs of children.

He also admitted conspiracy to sexually assault a girl under 13, distribution of indecent images of a child and four counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

