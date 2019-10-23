Image copyright Google Image caption Wasps' home matches were moved to Coventry in 2014

Wasps are set to have a new training base in Warwickshire, five years after the rugby club's games were moved to the Midlands.

A 13-acre site close to Henley-in-Arden and owned by WCG, formerly Warwickshire College Group, has been chosen.

The first team and academy currently train at Broadstreet rugby club, but Wasps aim to be at their new centre next season.

There are plans for two grass pitches, an all-weather surface and a gymnasium.

Contracts had been exchanged, subject to planning approval and the club would shortly be submitting all applications, Wasps said.

The Ricoh Arena outfit have not had a training base of their own since matches were moved from Adams Park in High Wycombe to Coventry in December 2014.

Chief executive (Sports) at Wasps Stephen Vaughan said it was "important to have long-term stability" around their training base location.

He said: "It is no secret that we have been searching for the right location to create a high-performance centre that we can call home and the site in Henley-in-Arden ticks all the boxes."

The Premiership Rugby side said they had been in discussions with Old Leamingtonians rugby club for several months about potentially creating a training base next to their ground.

Image copyright Google Image caption WCG said proceeds would be invested in supporting students

Mr Vaughan added: "We have discussed the proposed move with our friends at Old Leamingtonians and Broadstreet and we look forward to maintaining strong working relationships with them as two strong local clubs."

The new site on Stratford Road has been run by WCG as a commercial sports centre for the last three years.

WCG CEO Angela Joyce said: "The proceeds will be invested in supporting our students across Warwickshire and Worcestershire, and importantly to also develop a new partnership with Wasps which will benefit both organisations going forward.

"We are also working with current sports centre clients and we hope they will use our sports facilities at other nearby sites."

