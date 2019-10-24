Image copyright FBC Manby Bowdler Image caption Samantha Jones was treated at the scene by paramedics and has not worked since the accident

An off-duty police officer who was hit by wooden shelving at a Wickes store during Storm Hannah claims she is unable to return to work.

Samantha Jones, 37, from Coventry, said she initially fell unconscious after being injured at the DIY store on Radford Road in the city in April.

She alleges the accident, during high winds, was "entirely foreseeable" and is taking legal action.

Wickes told the BBC no-one was available for comment.

Ms Jones said she suffered neck, shoulder, knee, hip and back injuries when she was hit on the back of the head by the 3ft x 3ft (1m x 1m) shelving.

It was blown down from a metal rack during the storm, which saw winds reach 80mph (128km/h) across the country.

'Horribly frustrating'

The PC for West Midlands Police, who has been with the force for 18 years, said she now suffers severe migraines up to three times a week, which mean she has to "take to my bed".

She said she has not been able to return to work and has instructed lawyers to contact Wickes with the intention of suing the firm for compensation for loss of earnings and her injuries.

"My accident was entirely foreseeable and I am extremely angry with Wickes for what happened," Ms Jones said.

"Before the accident I was active, but now I have to rely on others to do certain tasks for me. I find it horribly frustrating that I struggle to do day-to-day activities, such as housework."

Solicitor Adam Wilson, from FBC Manby Bowdler who is representing Ms Jones, said Wickes had a "clear duty of care".

Ms Jones is also being supported by the Police Federation.

