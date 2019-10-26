Image copyright Google Image caption West Midlands Police were called to the Jordan Well area of Coventry city centre just before 00:30 BST on Saturday

Two men have been shot outside a pub in Coventry.

West Midlands Police were called to the Jordan Well area in the city centre just before 00:30 BST on Saturday.

A 22-year-old man was found with head injuries and a 26-year-old man suffered injuries to his arm.

Both men remain in hospital and officers said none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Police said inquiries were ongoing and urged anyone with information to come forward.

