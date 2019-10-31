Image caption Rev Christopher Goble was pictured in 2015 giving his "thought for the day" to BBC Coventry & Warwickshire radio station

A vicar had 400 indecent images of children in a hidden gallery on his mobile phone, a court heard.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said 112 of the images that 44-year-old Christopher Goble had were of the "most serious category".

Goble, of Ilmington, Warwickshire, also told of his sexual interest in children in a chat message, the CPS said.

He appeared at Warwick Crown Court where he admitted three counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

Goble served within the Coventry Diocese across five parishes and six churches between Stratford-upon-Avon and Moreton-in-Marsh in rural south Warwickshire.

The CPS said police executed a warrant to search his house on 1 October and discovered the material.

It is understood that no children from his parish were victims of the offences.

Andrew Crump of CPS West Midlands said: "Christopher Goble is a vicar, who in his position of authority, should have been safeguarding children.

"This case sends a clear message that viewing indecent images of children is a crime and the Crown Prosecution Service will prosecute those who commit these offences."

Goble, of The Rectory, Ilmington, was in court on Thursday and was granted bail. He will be sentenced in the week beginning 9 December.

The BBC has contacted the Coventry Diocese for comment.

