A teenager has been charged with murder after a man found with a stab wound died in Rugby.

Warwickshire Police said it was called to reports of a man with suspected stab injuries in Meadow Road at 18:00 GMT on Thursday.

The 24-year-old died at the scene and his next of kin have been informed, a spokesperson for the force said.

A 17-year-old boy from the town is to appear before Warwickshire Magistrates later.

A 16-year-old boy, also from the town was arrested on Thursday on suspicion murder and has been bailed while inquiries continue.

On Sunday, detectives arrested a 21-year-old woman from Rugby on suspicion of murder. She too has been bailed.

