PC Christopher Burnham has been with West Midlands Police for 25 years and has a number of commendations

A man has denied the attempted murder of a police officer and will stand trial next year, a court heard.

PC Chris Burnham, 48, of West Midlands Police, was struck by a car he was trying to stop in the Holbrooks area of Coventry on 25 September.

He suffered a fractured skull and was placed in an induced coma for a week.

Tekle Lennox, 37, of no fixed address, denied attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm at Warwick Crown Court.

The defendant did plead guilty to driving while disqualified when he appeared in court via a prison video-link.

A trial is scheduled to start on 2 March.

PC Burnham, who has been with the force for 25 years, has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.

