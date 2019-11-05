Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption Four regional fire services were called to the fire at the cement works

Firefighters from across the Midlands were called to a fire which broke out at a cement works in Rugby.

Crews were called to Cemex UK, on Lawford Road, at about 02:00 GMT where the fire had spread across three floors in a 70m (230ft) tower.

The plant, which employs 180 people, said nobody was injured and the fire would not impact its operations.

It thanked firefighters "who brought the incident under control rapidly and limited the damage to equipment".

The fire has since been extinguished, a spokesperson added.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said there were multiple seats of fire and it is believed to have been caused by a machine fault relating to a "feeding belt" carrying materials in the cement works.

About 50 firefighters from Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, Leicestershire, and West Midlands fire services tackled the fire, and two crews remain on site to dampen down.

Warwickshire Service said the fire spread across the second, third and fourth floors.

The company is one of the country's largest producers of building materials.

