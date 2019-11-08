Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Fidel Glasgow, 21, died after being stabbed in September 2018

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of Fidel Glasgow.

The 21-year-old grandson of The Specials singer Neville Staple died after being stabbed near Club M in Coventry on 1 September 2018.

West Midlands Police said the man was arrested after he handed himself into a police station on Thursday.

It came after the force released images of two men it would like to identify in relation to the murder.

It is still appealing to trace the second man.

Image caption Police are still seeking to identify this man as part of its investigation into the murder of Fidel Glasgow

West Midlands Police said ten men were arrested in connection with Mr Glasgow's death in a series of police warrants executed in October.

They were released on police bail while the investigation continues.

Det Insp Michelle Allen said: "Our investigation into Fidel's murder is still very much ongoing and we are determined to get justice for his family."

In February, 24-year-old Atikou Diallo was jailed for violent disorder and robbery over the fracas in which Mr Glasgow died.

