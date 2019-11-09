Image copyright Emma Healey Image caption Chihuahuas, German shepherds and bullmastiffs were among the dogs rescued

Homes are being sought for dozens of dogs that were rescued from a suspected puppy farm in Staffordshire.

Sixty dogs, including chihuahuas, German shepherds and bullmastiffs, were seized from an address in Cannock on 7 October.

Now the Dogs Trust in Kenilworth, which is looking after 34 of them, has launched a search for loving new homes.

The police and environmental health investigation into the suspected puppy farm is continuing.

Emma Healey, Dogs Trust centre manager, said the animals in their care were "doing really well" and could be rehomed from Monday.

They range in weight from 2kg to a "big guy" that's over 78kg.

Image copyright Emma Healey Image caption An investigation is under way into the suspected puppy farm

"He's actually gone into a foster home where he's on a strictly managed diet," she said.

Of the other dogs, Ms Healey said: "They need some more socialisation, they're a little bit nervous, some of them - some are OK.

"They've been with us about a week now, so we're taking our time to get to know them.

"They're all quite happy though, we are assessing each and every dog - we always do."

Workers are checking the dogs' temperaments, seeing how they are among other dogs, people and children, and how they behave while being groomed to assess the types of homes they will suit.

The rest of the rescued dogs are split between kennels in Shrewsbury and Merseyside.

The raid last month was carried out by Staffordshire Police, Cannock Chase Council environmental health service and the Dogs Trust.

A warrant was executed after the owners had "declined to surrender them to the care of the council", a spokesman for the authority said.

