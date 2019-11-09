Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The officer was hit on Wolverhampton Road, Oldbury, near Birchley Island

A special constable has been seriously injured after being hit by a car while he was at the scene of a separate crash.

The 52-year-old, of West Midlands Police, suffered multiple leg fractures and is undergoing surgery in hospital.

It happened on Wolverhampton Road, Oldbury, just after 22:30 GMT on Friday.

A 59-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving but has been released while inquiries continue.

The volunteer officer was working with a colleague when he was hit by the passing car.

West Midlands Police has urged witnesses to come forward.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.