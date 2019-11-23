Boy stabbed in chest as fight 'spills into' McDonald's in Coventry
23 November 2019
A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed during an outbreak of disorder that spilled into a McDonald's restaurant.
Police were called to the fast food chain on Cross Cheaping in Coventry at 20:15 GMT on Friday after trouble flared between a number of youths.
The boy was stabbed in the chest but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, West Midlands Police said.
CCTV is being checked and officers remain at the scene on Saturday.