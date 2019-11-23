Image copyright Google Image caption Police say the disorder outside the restaurant spilled inside

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed during an outbreak of disorder that spilled into a McDonald's restaurant.

Police were called to the fast food chain on Cross Cheaping in Coventry at 20:15 GMT on Friday after trouble flared between a number of youths.

The boy was stabbed in the chest but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, West Midlands Police said.

CCTV is being checked and officers remain at the scene on Saturday.