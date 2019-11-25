Image copyright Google Image caption The resident of Overslade House Care Home was taken to hospital in February 2018, the court hears

A partially paralysed woman was found lifeless and looking "like death" by colleagues of a nurse who neglected her on a nightshift, a court heard.

Catalina Ferchiu, 54, denies wilfully neglecting Rachel Smith at Overslade Care Home in Rugby, Warwickshire.

Ms Smith, 87, died in hospital three weeks after staff called an ambulance to the home, Warwick Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Peter Grieves-Smith said Ms Ferchiu "neglected" to check again on Ms Smith after finding her ill earlier.

Ms Ferchiu, of Pool Close, Rugby, had told police she found a bruise on Ms Smith when she visited her at about 04:00 GMT on 2 February 2018, and also cleaned her up as she had been sick, jurors heard.

The nurse, who was assisted by a Romanian interpreter in court, said she had been concerned about Ms Smith and later checked on her from near the door, and found her asleep.

But opening the Crown's case, Mr Grieves-Smith said: "Whether she did go back and look again is a live issue for you to consider.

"If she had done, how could she have missed the very sharp decline in Rachel Smith's health?

"The prosecution say that she neglected to do that which should have been done in the treatment of the patient."

Jurors heard a stroke in 2015 had left Ms Smith paralysed down her right-hand side. She also had limited ability to communicate, but had full mental ability.

Mr Grieves-Smith said the defendant had been the most senior nurse on shift that night and Ms Smith was dependent on her "to do her job competently and diligently" because "she was in no position to look after herself".

The trial continues.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.