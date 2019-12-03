Coventry Broadgate evacuated as shots fired from window
- 3 December 2019
Part of Coventry city centre has been cordoned off after reports of a man firing a weapon from a window.
Armed police have been called to the scene in Broadgate and casings recovered suggest the man was using a blank firing pistol, West Midlands Police said.
The square in the city centre is a main thoroughfare and officers are redirecting members of the public.
There are no reports of any injuries, a spokesperson for the force added.
BREAKING: We're dealing with an incident in #Broadgate, #Coventry city centre. Reports of a man discharging a firearm from a flat window. Casings recovered suggest it's a blank firing pistol. Armed police on scene. No injuries reported. Cordons in place. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/9gHpZdZ3vr— Coventry Police (@Coventry_Police) December 3, 2019
End of Twitter post by @Coventry_Police
