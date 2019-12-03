Image caption Broadgate square has been cordoned off

Part of Coventry city centre has been cordoned off after reports of a man firing a weapon from a window.

Armed police have been called to the scene in Broadgate and casings recovered suggest the man was using a blank firing pistol, West Midlands Police said.

The square in the city centre is a main thoroughfare and officers are redirecting members of the public.

There are no reports of any injuries, a spokesperson for the force added.

