A man has been arrested after shots were fired from a flat window in Coventry city centre.

The shots were fired from somewhere around Broadgate, a main thoroughfare surrounded by shops and restaurants, on Tuesday evening.

Passers-by were directed through the square by police. A man in his 20s was arrested two hours later on suspicion of possessing an imitation weapon.

There were no reported injuries, West Midlands Police said.

Several restaurants were evacuated while officers searched the area.

The cordon has since been lifted.

Image caption Shoppers were directed through the square by police

