Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was left lying the road, police said

A pedestrian who needed his leg amputated after he was involved in a "horrific" hit-and-run collision has died, police have said.

West Midlands Police said a van shunted a car into a 29-year-old man and trapped him against a parked vehicle in Longford Road, Coventry, at 18:00 GMT on Tuesday evening.

Occupants of the two vehicles fled the scene and left the victim lying in the road by the Star Fish Bar, officers added.

No arrests have been made.

Previously, police said a Mercedes Vito collided with a passing Zafira, shunting it into a parked Ford Fiesta.

Officers have not said if the two vehicles are connected.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes described what happened as "a truly horrific incident".

