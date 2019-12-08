Image caption The bikes were handed presents from people who lined the route

More than 2,500 motorcyclists have taken part in a toy run through the streets of Stoke-on-Trent.

Members of the public lined the 14-mile (22km) route to donate gifts for children's homes and charities.

The Star Bikers' 42nd Christmas toy run has so far raised about £3,000 for charity, organisers said.

The donated presents are taken to the Gingerbread Centre and distributed to children in North Staffordshire.

Image caption The toy run takes place at Christmas and Easter

The charity provides support and accommodation for homeless families and single, pregnant women.

The ride went from bet365 stadium to the city's King's Hall in Stoke where there were stalls and entertainment.

