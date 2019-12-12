Image caption The Reverend Christopher Goble is now on the sex offender register for 10 years

A vicar who had more than 400 indecent images of children has been jailed for 20 months.

More than 100 of the images Christopher Goble had were of the most serious category and he told of his sexual interest in children in a chat message, prosecutors said.

The 44-year-old, of Ilmington, Warwickshire, was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on Thursday.

He was also made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

Goble, of The Rectory, who in November admitted three charges of making indecent photographs of a child, was also put on the sex offender register for 10 years.

Andrew Crump, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "As the vicar of a church, Christopher Goble was in a position of trust.

"By viewing indecent images of children, Goble abused the trust that had been placed in him by the community."

Goble served within the Coventry Diocese across five parishes and six churches in south Warwickshire.

It is understood no children from his parish were victims of the offences.

A diocese spokesperson said: "We acknowledge how difficult and distressing this has been for so many people.

"The Diocese of Coventry remains committed to doing everything possible to ensure the wellbeing of children, young people and adults who look to us for respect and care."

