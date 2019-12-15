The death of a woman whose body was found at an address on Saturday is no longer being treated as suspicious.

Police said two people arrested in connection with the discovery at Austrey Road, in Warton, Warwickshire, had been released, with no further action to be taken.

The Warwickshire force said officers attended following a report of concern for a woman in her 30s who was declared dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed.

The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, was found shortly after 12:15 GMT on Saturday.

A file was being prepared for the coroner, said police, who still referred to the death as "unexplained".

