Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Bartosz Konopacki was jailed for 25 years for attempted murder and having a bladed article

A man has been jailed for scarring a sex worker for life in an unprovoked attack.

Bartosz Konopacki, 28, left his victim with life-threatening injuries after stabbing her in the neck and chest in Vauxhall Street, Coventry in May.

He was found guilty at Warwick Crown Court of attempted murder and jailed for 25 years.

West Midlands Police said Konopacki was angry after a relationship break-up when he attacked the woman.

The force said it understood the Polish national split with his partner shortly before the attack at 03:15 BST on 7 May and "was intent on taking out his aggression on any woman he could find".

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption West Midlands Police said the victim was left scarred for life

Police said the victim was 31-year-old sex worker who Konopacki spotted, having driven around the Hillfields area.

The force said he lured her down a back street before producing a kitchen knife and stabbing her four times in the chest, once in the neck and again in the head.

He then fled, leaving his victim to knock on doors for help before a passing motorist called paramedics.

DNA found on a knife and glove left at the scene did not identify Konopacki, of Hillmorton Road in Coventry, who was not on the police database.

He was found two days after the attack when an officer identified his light coloured BMW, which had been captured leaving the scene, in a care home car park.

Konopacki was also found guilty of having a bladed article.

Det Sgt Kelly Mills said it was a "savage attack".

"We could easily have been looking at a murder investigation but thankfully the woman received swift medical attention and has made a good recovery," she added.

