Image copyright OPU Warwickshire Image caption The M6 at junction two in Coventry was closed while ambulance crews attended the man

A lorry driver was nearly three times over the drink-drive limit when he fell from his cab on the M6, police said.

Pawel Kwik, 31, of Wojsławice, Poland, was disqualified from driving for 22 months after admitting drink driving at Leamington Spa Magistrates' Court.

It was initially thought he had suffered a cardiac arrest when he "ended up in lane one of the M6" in Coventry on Saturday, police said.

Warwickshire Police said he had risked his life and that of other road users.

Officers were called to junction two northbound at 19:15 GMT and the motorway was temporarily closed while ambulance crews attended the scene.

The force said "it quickly became apparent" the driver was not in cardiac arrest and he was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Insp Jem Mountford said: "We are extremely thankful that no-one was killed or seriously injured."

"Several members of the public put themselves in considerable danger by stopping their vehicles on the hard shoulder of the motorway to help this man."

Kwik was also fined £416 and told to pay a victim surcharge of £31 and costs of £135.

