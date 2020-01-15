Image copyright Google Image caption One man died at the scene on Tachbrook Road in Leamington Spa

One man has died and another is in a serious condition after a stabbing in a residential street.

Emergency services were called to Tachbrook Road in Leamington Spa at about 11:00 GMT.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said two men sustained serious injuries and one was confirmed dead at the scene.

There the second man received treatment before being taken to a major trauma centre for emergency care.

Warwickshire Police confirmed it was in attendance and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

